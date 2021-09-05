Paul Blystone
Service:Funeral
Name:Paul Lee Blystone
Pronunciation:y is long i
Age:62
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 11, 2021
Time:2 PM
Location:Faith Community Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Faith Community Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 11, 2021
Visitation Start:1 PM
Visitation End:2 PM
Memorials:to the family
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.