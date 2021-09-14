Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Paul Leo Boedeker
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 18, 2021
Time:10:00am
Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 18, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00am 
Visitation End:10:00am
Memorials:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell, Missouri
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell, Missouri
Notes: 

