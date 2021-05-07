Paul Lydon
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Paul Lydon 
Age:74 
From:Red Oak 
Day and Date:Monday, May 10 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Oak
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, May 9 
Visitation Start:Rosary at 4:30 PM - Visitation begins at 5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:A memorial is being established in Paul's name for future designation.  
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at St Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Massena, Iowa
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

