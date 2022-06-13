Mitch, Griffey
Service: Notice of Death
Name: Paul Mitchell "Mitch" Griffey
Age: 69
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: Fremont, Nebraska
Memorials: Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children's Hospital
Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: Mr. Griffey's body has  cremated and there will be no services
