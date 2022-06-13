|Service:
|Notice of Death
|Name:
|Paul Mitchell "Mitch" Griffey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Fremont, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children's Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|Mr. Griffey's body has cremated and there will be no services
|Notes:
Paul Mitchell "Mitch" Griffey, 69, Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
