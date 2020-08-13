Paul Pren Stevens
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Pren Stevens
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Allendale, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location: At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: Service time
Memorials: Allendale Baptist Church Fund
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.