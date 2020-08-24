Service: Funeral Service
Name: Paul Richard Ohrt
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, August 28, 2020
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:00 P.M.
Memorials: Mobility Worldwide (P.E.T.) or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.