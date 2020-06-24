Paul Roby
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Paul Roby
Pronunciation: 
Age: 96
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, June 29, 2020
Time: 10 AM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa.   Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10 AM to go to cemetery in procession.
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, June 28, 2020
Visitation Start: 3 PM
Visitation End: 5 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com  We will follow all social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks is encouraged.