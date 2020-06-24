|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Paul Roby
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 29, 2020
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10 AM to go to cemetery in procession.
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3 PM
|Visitation End:
|5 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com We will follow all social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks is encouraged.
Paul Roby, 96, of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
