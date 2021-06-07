Paul Witzman
Service:Celebration of Life Graveside 
Name:Paul Witzman
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 10, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Atlantic, Iowa Cemetery
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Atlantic Parks and Recreation

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:
Notes:Paul Witzman, 70, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Paul’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

