|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside
|Name:
|Paul Witzman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 10, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Atlantic, Iowa Cemetery
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Atlantic Parks and Recreation
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Paul Witzman, 70, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Paul's family and his arrangements.
Paul Witzman, 70, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
