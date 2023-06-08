|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Paula Ann Hansen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Ravenwood, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 14, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Sheridan Christian Church, Sheridan, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Sheridan Christian Church, Sheridan, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 14, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Inurnment Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell, MO
|Notes:
|www.andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Paula Ann Hansen, age 64
