Paula A. Guthrie
Service:Funeral 
Name:Paula Arlene Guthrie 
Pronunciation: 
Age:64 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, October 19, 2020 
Time:1:30 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 19, 2020 
Visitation Start:12:30 PM 
Visitation End:1:30 PM 
Memorials:American Heart Association 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO 
Notes:Paula passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her home in Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com

