Service:                                             Pending
Name: Pauline Ellison
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From:

 Clarinda, IA

Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.