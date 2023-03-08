|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Peggy Ann (Newberg) Wellington
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Ozark, MO
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 18, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 17, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Quitman Cemetery Association
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, MO
|Notes:
|Peggy passed away at home in Ozark, MO, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Peggy A. Wellington, 81, Ozark, MO, formerly of Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
