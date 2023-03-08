Peggy A. Wellington
Service:Funeral 
Name:Peggy Ann (Newberg) Wellington 
Pronunciation: 
Age:81 
From:Ozark, MO 
Previous:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 18, 2023 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 17, 2023 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Quitman Cemetery Association 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, MO 
Notes:Peggy passed away at home in Ozark, MO, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.