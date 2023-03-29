|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service
|Name:
|Peggy Andrews
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Kilgore, Texas
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 1, 2023
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation is being held.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri
|Notes:
Peggy Andrews, 86, Kilgore, TX
Price Funeral Home
