|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Peggy Kester
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Fontanelle
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 3, 2021
|Time:
|10 a.m.
|Location:
|Kale Funeral Home, Osceola
|Visitation Location:
|Kale Funeral Home, Osceola
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Kale Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Murray Cemetery
|Notes:
If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Peggy's tribute wall beginning at 10:00 am, Wednesday.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
