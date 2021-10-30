Service:Funeral 
Name:Peggy Kester 
Pronunciation: 
Age:70 
From:Fontanelle 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 3, 2021 
Time:10 a.m. 
Location:Kale Funeral Home, Osceola 
Visitation Location:Kale Funeral Home, Osceola 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 2, 2021 
Visitation Start:5 p.m. 
Visitation End:7 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Kale Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Murray Cemetery 
Notes:

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Peggy's tribute wall beginning at 10:00 am, Wednesday.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com

