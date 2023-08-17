Service: Funeral Service
Name: Peggy L. Eagans
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 6:00 P.M.
Memorials: Three Rivers Hospice
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

