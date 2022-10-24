Service:Visitation 
Name:Peggy Long 
Age:80 
From:Peru, NE 
Visitation Location:Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, NE 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 26, 2022  
Visitation Start:9 a.m. 
Visitation End:7 p.m. - family present from 5-7 p.m. 
Memorials:Auburn Memorial Library Foundation or Arthritis Foundation 
Funeral Home:Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, NE 
Notes:A memorial service will be held at a later date 

