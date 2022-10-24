|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Peggy Long
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Peru, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m. - family present from 5-7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Auburn Memorial Library Foundation or Arthritis Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, NE
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|A memorial service will be held at a later date
