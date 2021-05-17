Peggy R. Graham, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Peggy R. Graham
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 24, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Shenandoah First Christian Church 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials Directed to:St. Croix Hospice
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment At Later Date:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Peggy entered into rest on Saturday morning, May 15, 2021 at her rural Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

