Peggy R. Graham, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Peggy R. Graham
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Shenandoah First Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials Directed to:
|St. Croix Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Peggy entered into rest on Saturday morning, May 15, 2021 at her rural Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
