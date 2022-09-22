Penny Buckingham
Samantha Enewold
Service:Funeral 
Name:Penny Buckingham
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Treynor, Iowa
Previous:  
Day and Date:Monday, September 26, 2022
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Palace Event Center, Treynor, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Time: 
  
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Penny's honor.

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

To view her full obituary, please visit the website:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

