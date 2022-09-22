|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Penny Buckingham
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Treynor, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 26, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Palace Event Center, Treynor, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Time:
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Penny's honor.
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
To view her full obituary, please visit the website:
Penny Buckingham, of Treynor, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
Anniversaries
-
Sep 24