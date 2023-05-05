Service: Celebration of Life 
Name: Penny Etter
Pronunciation: 
Age: 61
From: Conception Junction, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 4:30pm
Location: St. Columba Catholic Church Fellowship Hall
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

