Percy Stielow, 78, and Jo Ann Stielow, 79, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Percy and Jo Ann Stielow
Pronunciation:Steee-low
Age:78 & 79
From:Corning
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 22, 2022
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Southwest Valley Activity Center, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 21, 2022
Visitation Start:Open visitation 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:CHI Mercy Hospital and/or Corning Alumni Foundation for the maintenance of the outside basketball court
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Seven Stones Cemetery Littleton, Colorado
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.