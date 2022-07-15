|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Percy and Jo Ann Stielow
|Pronunciation:
|Steee-low
|Age:
|78 & 79
|From:
|Corning
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 22, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Southwest Valley Activity Center, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Open visitation 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|CHI Mercy Hospital and/or Corning Alumni Foundation for the maintenance of the outside basketball court
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Seven Stones Cemetery Littleton, Colorado
|Notes:
Percy Stielow, 78, and Jo Ann Stielow, 79 of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
