Perry Antrim
Service:Memorial service at a later date
Name:Perry Antrim
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes:Mr. Antrim has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. 

