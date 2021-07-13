Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Peter "Pete" Phillips
Pronunciation: 
Age:52
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 17, 2021
Time:5:00 p.m.
Location:Glenwood Lake Park, 2 Lake Street, Glenwood, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Glenwood Lake Park, 2 Lake Street
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 17, 2021
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Suite A, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503, https://midlandshumanesociety,org
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Baker Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa at a later date
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.