|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Peter "Pete" Phillips
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|52
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Time:
|5:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Glenwood Lake Park, 2 Lake Street, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Glenwood Lake Park, 2 Lake Street
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Suite A, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503, https://midlandshumanesociety,org
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Baker Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa at a later date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4