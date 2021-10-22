PFC Clark, Drake O. 19 of Biloxi, Mississippi formerly of Glenwood, IA
Service:Funeral
Name:PFC Clark, Drake O.
Pronunciation: 
Age:19
From:Biloxi, Mississippi 
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa and Silver City, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11;00 a.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

