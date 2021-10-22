|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|PFC Clark, Drake O.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|19
|From:
|Biloxi, Mississippi
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa and Silver City, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11;00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
PFC Clark, Drake O. 19 of Biloxi, Mississippi formerly of Glenwood, IA
