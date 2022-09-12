|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside
|Name:
|Philip Eugene Holmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 17, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Clarinda Cemetery - Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family for the American Legion and Page County Veterans Affairs
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Clarinda Cemetery with military honors American Legion Post #98
|Notes:
|Phillip passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Clarinda Regional in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Philip E. Holmes, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa
Pat Leece
