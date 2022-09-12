Phillip E. Holmes, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Graveside
Name:Philip Eugene Holmes
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:

Clarinda Cemetery - Clarinda, Iowa 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family for the American Legion and Page County Veterans Affairs 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Clarinda Cemetery with military honors American Legion Post #98
Notes:Phillip passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Clarinda Regional in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

