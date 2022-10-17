Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Phillip A. Beckman
Age: 70
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio.
 First Baptist Church, Tarkio.

Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Phillip Beckman Memorial Fund for Phillip's grandchildren.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
