|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Phillip Bowness
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Mound City Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 22, 2022
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Mound City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Mound City, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1 PM
|Visitation End:
|2PM
|Memorials:
|Methodist Church or New Liberty Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, MO
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Phillip E. Bowness, age 89, Mound City, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 22