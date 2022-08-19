Phillip E. Hull, 93, Tarkio, Missouri
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Phillip E. Hull
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, August 22, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location: There is no scheduled family visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: May be directed to the St. John’s Lutheran Church for the Rev. F.W. Nolte Scholarship Fund.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

