|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Phillip E. Hull
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 22, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no scheduled family visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the St. John’s Lutheran Church for the Rev. F.W. Nolte Scholarship Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Cemetery
|Notes:
Phillip E. Hull, 93, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
