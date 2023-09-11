|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Phillip Eugene Little
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|St. Joseph, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 15, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the St. Joseph Fire Department.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. With full military rites, and Fireman's bell and Last Call announcement.
|Notes:
|Phillip passed away at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO, on Friday, September 8, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Phillip E. Little, 87, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
