Phillip E. Little
Service:Funeral 
Name:Phillip Eugene Little 
Pronunciation: 
Age:87 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:St. Joseph, MO 
Day and Date:Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 15, 2023 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the St. Joseph Fire Department.   
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.  With full military rites, and Fireman's bell and Last Call announcement.   
Notes:Phillip passed away at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO, on Friday, September 8, 2023.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.