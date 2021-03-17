|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial, with the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard in attendance.
|Phil Marshall
|Age:
|75
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Tuesday, March 23
|10:30 a.m.
|SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. The service will be livestreamed and available at www.sspeterpaulandmary.org.
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Monday, March 22
|5:00 p.m.
|6:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the #32 Strong as Steele Fund
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Burial will be at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard
Phillip “Phil” Marshall, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Open visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 22nd at Roland Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family present from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A Rosary service, with sharing of memories by the family, will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday. At the conclusion of the evening the family wishes to extend an invite to join them in the Pines Room at Oinkers Lounge to continue sharing memories and celebrating Phil’s life.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Phil’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Phillip “Phil” Marshall, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
