Phyllis A. Allely, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering at a later date
Name:Phyllis Ann Allely
Pronunciation:Al Lely 
Age:85
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Open Visitation: 
Visitation w/Family 
Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122 Building Fund
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:At A Later Date
Notes:Phyllis passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.