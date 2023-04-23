Phyllis A. Nally
Service:Memorial Service 
Name:Phyllis Ann (Brown) Nally 
Age:81 
From:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Sunday, April 30, 2023 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Rose Hill Acres Event Center, 105 S. Main St., Maryville, MO 
Memorials:Memorials can be made in Phyllis’s name to the family and will be used as a gift to the Maryville Public Library. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
