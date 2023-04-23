|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Phyllis Ann (Brown) Nally
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 30, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Rose Hill Acres Event Center, 105 S. Main St., Maryville, MO
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be made in Phyllis’s name to the family and will be used as a gift to the Maryville Public Library.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|www.bramfuneralhome.com
Phyllis A. Nally, 81, Maryville, MO
