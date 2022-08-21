|Service:
|No services at this time
|Name:
|Phyllis Carmichael
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Phyllis passed away Saturday, Auygust 20, 2022 at Accura Care, Shenandoah, iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Phyllis Carmichael, 85, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
