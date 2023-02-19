Phyllis Colleen Rhoades, 94, Fairfax, Missouri
Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Phyllis Colleen Rhoades
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:

 There is no visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Phyllis Rhoades Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Smith Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

