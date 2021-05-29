Service:Funeral
Name:Phyllis Gourley
Pronunciation:Gor - ley
Age:85
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday ~ June 2, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday ~ June 2, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Visitation End:`11:00 Service Time
Memorials:May be given in her name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Cremation will follow the services with burial of ashes at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.