|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Phyllis Gourley
|Pronunciation:
|Gor - ley
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday ~ June 2, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday ~ June 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|`11:00 Service Time
|Memorials:
|May be given in her name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Cremation will follow the services with burial of ashes at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Phyllis Gourley, age 85, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.