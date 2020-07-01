|Service:
Funeral Service
|Name:
|Phyllis Hancock
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 6, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic IA
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5 p.m.
|Memorials:
The family has suggested that memorials be given for the Wiota Methodist Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Visitation, with the family present, will be from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 6th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be at the Atlantic Cemetery.
The family has requested that masks be worn for the visitation and service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Phyllis' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Phyllis Hancock, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa
