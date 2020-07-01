Phyllis Hancock
Name:Phyllis Hancock
Age:89
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, July 6, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic  IA
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic IA 
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, July 5, 2020
Visitation Start: 2 p.m.
Visitation End: 5 p.m.
The family has suggested that memorials be given for the Wiota Methodist Church.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Visitation, with the family present, will be from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 6th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  Burial will be at the Atlantic Cemetery. 

The family has requested that masks be worn for the visitation and service.

The family has requested that masks be worn for the visitation and service.