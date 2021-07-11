|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
Phyllis J. Funk
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
93
|From:
Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Time:
11:00 a.m.
|Location:
First Presbyterian Church ~ Shenandoah
|Viewing Location:
|Viewing Day and Date:
|Viewing Start:
|Viewing End:
|Memorials:
First Presbyterian Church or Shenandoah Ambulance Service
|Funeral Home:
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Phyllis passed away on April 7, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Phyllis J. Funk, 93 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
