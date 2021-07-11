Phyllis Funk
Service:Memorial 
Name:Phyllis J. Funk
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 17, 2021 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:First Presbyterian Church ~ Shenandoah 
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials:First Presbyterian Church or Shenandoah Ambulance Service 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Phyllis passed away on April 7, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center Shenandoah.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

