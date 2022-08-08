|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Phyllis Simonton
|Pronunciation:
|Simon-ton
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 11, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
A private family inurnment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date.
|Notes:
Phyllis Jean Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Heritage House.
Open visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home.
