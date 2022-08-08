Phyllis Simonton
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Phyllis Simonton
Pronunciation: Simon-ton
Age:95
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time:2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

A private family inurnment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date.

Notes:

Phyllis Jean Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Heritage House.

Open visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home.

Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Phyllis's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

