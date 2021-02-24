Phyllis Northup, 89, Nodaway, IA
Service:                                            Private Family Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Phyllis Northup
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Nodaway, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, March 1, 2021
Time: 
Location:St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Visitation Location:Wolfe-Billings  Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, February 28, 2021
Visitation Start:1pm
Visitation End:5pm open no family present
Memorials:St Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery in Corning IA
Notes:

Burial at the cemetery will be open to the public approximate time of arrival will be 12:30, but masks must be worn.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

