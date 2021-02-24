|Service:
|Private Family Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Phyllis Northup
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Nodaway, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 1, 2021
|Time:
|Location:
|St. Joseph's Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, February 28, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1pm
|Visitation End:
|5pm open no family present
|Memorials:
|St Joseph Catholic Church
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Calvary Cemetery in Corning IA
|Notes:
Burial at the cemetery will be open to the public approximate time of arrival will be 12:30, but masks must be worn.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Phyllis Northup, 89, Nodaway, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
