|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Phyllis Williams
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|San Angelo, TX
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Phyllis died February 24, 2022 at the Concho Health & Rehab Center in Eden, TX. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/640204/phyllis-williams/
Phyllis Williams, 83, San Angelo, TX
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
Anniversaries
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2