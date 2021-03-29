|Service:
|Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Phyllis Napiecek
|Pronunciation:
|Nap-e- as- ek
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 31, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, MO.
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO. 64468
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Gregory's Catholic Church or to the church school, or to Three Oaks Hospice of St. Joseph, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Burial on April 1, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Waverly, Iowa
|Notes:
|Mrs. Napiecek passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at LaVerna Senior Living, in Savannah, MO.
Phyllis Yvonne Napiecek, 95, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.