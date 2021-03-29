Service:Funeral Mass
Name:Phyllis Napiecek
Pronunciation:Nap-e- as- ek
Age:95
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, MO.
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO.  64468
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Gregory's Catholic Church or to the church school, or to Three Oaks Hospice of St. Joseph, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Burial on April 1, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Waverly, Iowa
Notes:Mrs. Napiecek passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at LaVerna Senior Living, in Savannah, MO.

