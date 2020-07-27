Pixie Wilkinson, 64, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Funeral 
Name:Pixie Wilkinson
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Visitation Start:4:00 - 8:00 P.M., Public viewing
Visitation End:6:00 - 8:00 P.M., Family receiving friends
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Strand Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com