Polly Jo Greene, 59, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
Name:Polly Jo "PJ" Greene
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Depot Deli Restaurant & Lounge
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 5, 2022 
Visitation Start:2:00 PM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials:Prairie Union Cemetery - Stella, Nebraska
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment At Later Date:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA 
Notes:Polly passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.