Polly Jo Greene, 59, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
|Name:
|Polly Jo "PJ" Greene
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Depot Deli Restaurant & Lounge
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Prairie Union Cemetery - Stella, Nebraska
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Polly passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 3
Anniversaries
-
Mar 3