Porter Harrill
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Porter Harrill
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Carson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, April 23, 2023
Time:3:00 p.m.
Location:Carson Community Building
Visitation Location: Carson Community Building
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
Visitation:  2:00-3:00 p.m.
 

 

Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Carson Cemetery at a later date
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com

