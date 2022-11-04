Raburn Benton
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Raburn Benton
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Nebraska City, NE
Previous: Malvern, IA
Day and Date: Friday, November 11, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Malvern United Methodist Church 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/650007/raburn-benton/

