|Service:
|Joint Memorial Service
|Name:
|Ralph & Bobbie Shaffer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|Ralph 79 Bobbie 75
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Dec. 11
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City
|Notes:
|This is a Joint Celebration of Life Service for Ralph and Bobbie Shaffer
Ralph & Bobbie Shaffer
Gude Family Funeral Homes
