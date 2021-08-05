Service: Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Ralph Dean Gayler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 99
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location: There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Rock Port Senior Center
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

