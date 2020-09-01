Service: Funeral Services
Name: Ralph Junior Conz
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Maryville, MO
Previous: Pickering, MO
Day and Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Sheridan Christian Church, Sheridan, MO
Visitation Location: At the church
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:30 A.M.
Visitation End: Service Time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

