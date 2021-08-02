|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ralph L. Tackett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 5, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Vine Street Bible Church 202 N. Vine St. Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Vine Street Bible Church 202 N. Vine St. Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 5, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Vine Street Bible Church or Glenwood Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
