Service:Funeral
Name:Ralph L. Tackett
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Vine Street Bible Church 202 N. Vine St. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Vine Street Bible Church 202 N. Vine St. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 5, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Memorials:Vine Street Bible Church or Glenwood Public Library
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

