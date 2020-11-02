Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Ralph Selders
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Auburn, Washington
Previous:Elliott, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, November 6, 2020
Time:11 AM
Location:Whipple Cemetery near Griswold, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.