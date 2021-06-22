Ramona Rhoades
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Ramona Rhoades
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Craig, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 25, 2021
Time:10 AM
Location:Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City or Oddfellow Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home
Cemetery:IOOF (Oddfellow Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.